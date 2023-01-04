I helped the family earlier in the year who were issued a written notice to quit by their landlord after they had complained that repairs needed doing.

The condition of their home was so poor that environmental health at Ashfield District Council had to launch a full investigation into the state of the property.

This was a Christmas where this hardworking couple should’ve been concentrating on spending quality time in their home with their two young children.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV.

Fortunately, the judge agreed that the couple should not lose their home and he allowed the family to put in a counterclaim against the landlord for the money they have had to spend on the property.

Meanwhile a chap called Dave from Huthwaite showed it was the season of goodwill when he contacted me to say he had a child’s bike that could go free to a good home for Christmas Day.

I put a post out on Facebook and on Christmas Day a young lady from Huthwaite called Abigail received her new bike. She was delighted, so a massive thanks to Dave.

The week before Christmas saw the sixth anniversary of my wife’s double lung transplant at Papworth Hospital. It’s a bittersweet occasion.

Although we are extremely lucky and my wife is still alive, we always spend time thinking about and talking to our donor family.

A young lady called Holly was only 32 when she died six years ago and left a six-month-old baby and husband behind, as well as a loving mum and sister.

But Holly also left behind her organs, which helped save four people’s lives, including my wife’s.

An emotional time for both families concerned but Holly’s family are now part of our family, and we are forever in their debt.

I often get stopped by Ashfield people asking what it is like to work in the House of Commons, which is why I am organising bus trips in 2023 down to Westminster so constituents can see for themselves.

The cost will be around £18 per person. Please contact me on [email protected] if you want to come along.