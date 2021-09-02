Lee Anderson Column: Levelling up agenda promises to be positive for our towns

This is part of the levelling up agenda intended to help left behind areas like Ashfield after years of under-investment.

This is fantastic news and, as the MP for the area, I feel incredibly proud to have successfully lobbied for this money.

However, I was extremely disappointed to see last week that the Salvation Army had completed a report suggesting Ashfield has been locked out of receiving any of the ‘levelling up fund’.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

This is not correct. As you can see, we have already received £70m and I am working on a multi-million-pound bid for Eastwood.

I have made central government aware of this report and will personally write to the Salvation Army to remind them that Ashfield has received more money than any of area in the country from the Towns Fund.

Any area can apply for the ‘levelling up fund’ and to suggest otherwise is simply not true.

Last week, I was lucky enough to go out with my family to eat at the Cravings gourmet burger bar on Outram Street – and it was fantastic.

I bang on about Outram Street and the whole New Cross area, so I am very pleased to see such a lovely eating place, a welcome change from all the fast food places in the area.

A big well done to Simon the owner, who has had the courage to invest in an area which has been ignored for so long.

Kirkby is also a great place for a night out and last Friday my old friends from Huthwaite joined me for a tour of the local drinking hot spots.

It was a great night and, with the Posh Bar and the Triple 7 bar on Station Street along with the Dog House, locals have a great choice of venues, and spending local is great for the High Street.

Last week, I met up with Nottinghamshire Police’s chief constable, and the police and crime commissioner.

Once again the message was simple: I want more for our area to help keep our streets safer.

We currently have a joint bid in for more than £500,000 from the Safer Streets funding pot and if successful this will help the New Cross area in its constant battle against crime and anti-social behaviour.