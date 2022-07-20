Lee Anderson Column: Let’s ensure our young people get the best job opportunities

I am a firm believer that university is not for everyone and young people can have a successful career by taking the earn-and-learn route through a proper apprenticeship.

We have so much young talent in Ashfield, but this talent needs pointing in the right direction to show our young people the amazing opportunities that are available.

For far too long, our young people have gone to college or university and not returned to our area, which is a real shame.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP

The good news is, as we recover from the pandemic, there are now lots of well-paid, skilled jobs locally and I want to see our youngsters snapping up these apprenticeships, rather than firms taking in workers from much further afield.

I have secured millions of pounds of investment to rebuild Ashfield School and Kirkby College, which will ensure our young people get the best education possible.

Local employers tell me they have great opportunities for young people, but sometimes they struggle to recruit. I aim to change this by engaging with local schools and holding more events in the future.

It was a real pleasure to visit the Children’s Society shop on Outram Street last week to say a big thank you to Jane Hardy, who is retiring after 30 years in the voluntary sector.

Jane will be a great loss to the charity sector. Well done Jane and a big thanks to all the local volunteers who are the backbone of our community.

Lisa Hope, from Selston, came to see me last week to chat about her late son Lewis, who sadly died last year in his early 20s.

A heartbreaking story of a mother losing a son so young, but Lisa does not want Lewis’s memory to be forgotten. Lewis left about £1,200 in savings, so Lisa has decided to use this money to buy a community defibrillator.

I thought what a lovely thing to do, so I am going to put my hand in my own pocket and buy a commemorative plaque in honour of Lewis, which will be placed at the side of the defibrillator.