It is truly incredible to think that billions of people around the world tuned in to watch the broadcasting of the Queen’s funeral.

It clearly demonstrates the magnitude of her legacy and how many people she touched.

I was particularly proud to see two Ashfield lads, Luke and Aaron, involved in the ceremony as representatives of our Armed Forces.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

Last Tuesday, I hosted a fundraiser at the Rifle Volunteer pub to raise money for Jake Stark’s trip to Italy this week, where he will be representing the UK at the Mixed Martial Arts European Championships.

This is yet another example of the great things that people from Ashfield do and is something I am more than happy to support.

Due to the generosity of the Skegby Scooter Club and the regulars at the Rifle, we managed to raise £1,180 at the event.

I enjoyed my recent visit to Mapplewells School, where I had the pleasure of being given a tour by Beatrice and Harry, the head girl and head boy.

I am committing myself to visiting every school within the constituency.

This is because I believe in the importance of engaging and investing in our schools, to make sure we provide the very best opportunities to our children.

I have noticed throughout my visits to our schools that the educational experience is improving.

I will not hold back in holding our schools to account and ensuring targets are met, because that is what our children deserve. In Mapplewells School’s case, I was certainly impressed, and I can see that it is a great school.

The Chancellor announced his mini-budget last Friday, which I believe will channel a new era for this country, providing the British people with the support they need to manage the cost-of-living crisis, as well as introducing much-needed reforms.

I know many pub owners will be glad the rate of alcohol duty will be frozen, as this will make a real difference during these challenging times.

I am happy about the plans to create 38 Investment Zones, which will promote job creation. Nottinghamshire Council is included in the 38 zones, so I look forward to working with the Government on making the most of this plan and to further the Levelling Up agenda.

