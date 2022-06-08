It was absolutely stunning and the whole of Westminster draped in Union Flags made sure no-one could be in any doubt as to how we feel about the Queen.

As I witnessed the air display over the Mall, I thought to myself I feel so lucky and proud to be a part of this great country of ours.

I came home full of excitement to carry on the celebrations with friends, family and constituents who had gone to great lengths to trim their homes, streets, and shops to celebrate our Queen’ s service to this country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

However, I was extremely disappointed when I visited our town centres to see Ashfield Council had not put flags or bunting up. I felt quite embarrassed.

My inbox is bursting with emails from constituents who felt the council should have stepped up and made more of an effort for this momentous occasion.

The Independents have been busy with their latest campaign of targeting rogue shopping trolleys around Sutton, which seems to be taking up all their time, but for just a few days they could have turned our town centres into a sea of Union Flags.

A missed opportunity for the people of Ashfield.

‘I was extremely disappointed when I visited our town centres to see Ashfield Council had not put flags or bunting up,’ writes Lee Anderson.

That said, I was out and about visiting several street parties throughout the constituency where people had gone to great lengths to get into the spirit of things.

A big thanks to Zoe from Woodland Close in Kirkby, Rob Dennett, David Jaques and Joy Green from Burnside Close and John and Darlene from Windsor Avenue who invited me along to their street parties.

I am still getting asked by people about their £150 council tax rebate from the Government to help with the cost-of-living crisis and urge anyone who is struggling to contact me so I can get on to Ashfield Council to make them cough up.

Kirkby residents are fed up with the roadworks on Kingsway which have caused major traffic problems and disruption. I have raised this at the highest level at Nottinghamshire Council which made some changes and is looking at installing traffic lights to allow traffic to move more freely.

If only the local councillors would have raised this important issue, then the MP would not have to get involved.