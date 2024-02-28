Lee Anderson column: I've been working hard to help bring the roads up to scratch across our area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This kind of behaviour needs kicking out of football.

It was also great to meet the Arsenal and England legend, Martin Keown, who is fully supporting this campaign as an ex-footballer.

I was glad to see the Conservative-run Nottinghamshire County Council announce a strong and sensible budget last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of the council Ben Bradley has managed the council in an admirable fashion and it is safe to say that because of his hard work it is one of Britain’s best-run and most financially stable councils.

Labour-run Nottingham City Council and Ashfield Independent-run Ashfield District Council on the other hand, are drowning in debt after poorly handling taxpayer’s money.

I have been working closely with Ben Bradley MP to get extra funding for our roads.

Having lived in Nottinghamshire all my life, I know first hand that the conditions of our roads are not up to scratch.

​”​On Wednesday, in my role as a member of the Home Affairs Committee, I was able to speak to Lisa Squire, the mother of murdered student Libby Squire”, says Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have been successful in getting the A38 repaired as well as Diamond Avenue in Kirby and Sutton Road, which is due to be resurfaced this year.

The additional £4 million investment in Nottinghamshire’s highways will allow the delivery of an additional programme of major new resurfacing projects.

This is in addition to the summer capital improvement programme, which will be announced in a few weeks time.

In 2024/2025, a further investment of £61.7 million in capital funding for transport will be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, in my role as a member of the Home Affairs Committee, I was able to speak to Lisa Squire, the mother of murdered student Libby Squire.

Libby was killed five years ago in Hull. She was raped and murdered and her body was then dumped in a river.

The murderer had a history of sexual offences, such as exposing himself in public, yet was able to go on to rape and murder. I made it clear to the committee that people who commit such heinous crimes like this should never be allowed out of prison, able to roam the streets again and devastate yet another family.

Libby never got to live the life she should have done, and I can’t imagine the pain that her mother will feel because of this.

A message from the editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.