Lee Anderson column: ​It’s time for council to tackle issue and sort out our streets

​The fallout from the Government’s decision to means test the Winter Fuel Allowance continues to rumble on.

​People up and down the country are still very angry – and quite rightly.

The consequences of this awful decision are already plain to see, with the dramatic increase in sales of electric blankets.

I am horrified at the thought that pensioners are going to go cold this winter – it is totally and utterly wrong.

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield.

This is why I am encouraging pensioners to look into their eligibility for Pension Credit. It is now more important than ever that pensioners take up any other support that is available to them.

Please take a few minutes out of your day to enter your details into the benefits calculator at the following link, to see if you or a relative who is a pensioner, is eligible https://benefits-calculator.turn2us.org.uk/

Yet again, I am having to call out our local council for their lack of action in keeping our community free from disorderly behaviour.

The harassment we have witnessed in Sutton town centre has happened on the council’s watch.

When I finally managed to get one of the council officers out to patrol the area, he had the audacity to ask shopkeepers ‘how long has this been happening’. I will not sit back and let the council get away with this. Since being elected in 2019, I have secured millions to invest in our town centres, yet no-one will visit due to the drunken behaviour of a few louts who make people feel unsafe.

I will keep coming back with the police and the locals in the town centre to force you into doing your job.

The council need to sort our streets out and do the job they promised us they would do.

I finished the week on a high with Reform UK’s party conference in Birmingham.

It was an absolute pleasure to see so many people in the crowds and to see the real appetite for change, from common sense folk.

I want to thank everyone who attended, who would have had to dip into their pocket to join us. Within 24 hours of the conference starting, we had a staggering 2,700 people join our party. The People’s Army is growing.

I talked about common sense politics during my speech, and how we should be letting our children grow up to be good citizens, free to make serious life decisions at the age of 18 and not before. I talked about immigration, which has been damaging our country for years.