Lee Anderson column: It's no wonder the British people feel so angry at Prime Minister

​I was saddened to hear the news that David Parsons, from Huthwaite, died last week.

I knew David for over 40 years, and I can honestly say what a lovely man he was, who would go out of his way to chat to you and help you if you needed it.

David was an incredibly popular member of our community and will be sorely missed.

David was lucky to have a very loving family who supported him through the years – my heart goes out to Sue and Dave. David, you will be missed.

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield.

As many will know, Councillor David Martin had his day in court last Wednesday where he had the good sense to plead guilty to attacking an emergency worker.

The Ashfield Independents are no strangers to courtrooms. We need to get rid of these councillors at the ballot box next year. The people of Ashfield deserve better.

Last Friday, I had a productive meeting with Ashfield District Council bosses discussing a range of local issues, such anti-social behaviour, and the local housing plan.

If my constituents have concerns, I will always make it my job to ensure that they are heard.

​”No wonder the British people feel angry. They are being asked to go without to make ends meet whilst the Prime Minister continues to rake it in from donors”, says Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

Despite having robbed pensioners of their winter fuel payment and claiming that those with the broadest shoulders should bear the biggest burden, it appears that our own Prime Minister is by no means leading by example.

It has been reported that he has received £32,000 worth of clothes for him and his wife, free of charge.

This takes sponging to another level. No wonder the British people feel angry.

They are being asked to go without to make ends meet, whilst the Prime Minister continues to rake it in from donors.

On October 9, I will be leading my own Westminster Hall debate on the issue of sepsis awareness.

It is quite staggering to hear how many people are affected by this awful condition and the long term damage it can have for those who survive it.

If you are an Ashfield constituent and have been affected by sepsis, please email me on [email protected] detailing your experience.

I am keen to get a wide understanding of who has been affected by sepsis, so I am able to cover the key points in my debate.