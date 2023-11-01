As many constituents saw, Ashfield has experienced flooding over the last few weeks as a result of Storm Babet. I am keen to gather as much information on this as possible, so I would be grateful if people could take the time to fill out the flooding survey on my Facebook page.

Praise to Ben Bradley MP is due for the hard work he has put in to secure £12,536,000 of additional funding to improve bus services across the East Midlands in 2024-2025. This is welcome news. I am delighted that this will enhance the local transport system and ensure that constituents are able to travel with greater ease.

On Tuesday, No.10 held an event to celebrate apprenticeships across our country. I took Spencer Whittle and his boss Mathew Slack, from AF Switchgear, a Huthwaite business to the reception in honour of the great work they do.

I was glad to see Spencer recognised for his commitment to his apprenticeship and to see other young people praised.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.

I have always been an advocate of apprenticeships and the fantastic opportunities that they present.

It was great to welcome Nicola and Scott Wood, and their son Ashton, to Parliament for a visit and a tour of the estate.

I always look forward to Ashfield folk coming down to meet me and see where I work and represent them. Please do not hesitate to get in touch at lee.a[email protected] if you are interested in having a tour.

During my Friday visits, I popped in to meet Siobhan in Selston, to discuss sustainable farming and the challenges she is currently facing in the industry.

I enjoyed getting out into this rural area and seeing a proper farm in action. As we all know, farming is hard graft and therefore it is important that us politicians do we can to support the farming community, so that we can continue to have good quality produce.

I mentioned Holly Lounds in my column a few weeks ago when I shared the news of how she and her fellow GB Team won a silver medal at the wheelchair basketball final in Thailand.

I was keen to meet with Holly so I paid her a visit in Kirkby on Friday, to chat to her and her lovely parents, Clair and Keith.

Holly is a very confident and determined young lady, who spoke so eloquently about her disability and the obstacles it poses, as well as her life goals.

I am very proud to have a young lady like this in Ashfield, who has demonstrated to us all what can be achieved when you push yourself.