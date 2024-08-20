Lee Anderson column: It's been great to get out and about in Ashfield to address key issues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​During Parliamentary recess, MPs return to their constituencies and are able to carry out more local visits during this time.

​I have been making the most of this summer period to be out and about in Ashfield, talking to my constituents about what matters to them.

Last Tuesday, I had a very constructive meeting with King’s Mill Hospital bosses about baby loss and maternity services in general.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We talked about smoking and obesity in pregnancy which can significantly increase the risk of problems during and after pregnancy.

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield.

I have my own Westminster Hall debate on the topic of baby loss in September, where I will raise the concerns that local families have shared with me.

I think we all vividly remember the events of the Nottingham murders last summer, which saw three innocent people brutally murdered by an individual who should never have been allowed out.

The families were let down by the system and are still rightfully demanding answers to the many concerns they have. There are no words to capture the devastating impact that the murders have had on the victim’s families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Tuesday, I visited the sister of Ian Coates, who was one of the individuals killed in that fateful attack. Listening to Susan and hearing about the grief that she is still suffering from to this day, re-enforced my belief that Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust hold a significant amount of responsibility for Valdo Calocane’s wicked actions that day.

​”​I have been making the most of this summer Parliamentary recess to be out and about in Ashfield, talking to my constituents about what matters to them”, says Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

Residents of Ashfield will be well aware of the anti-social behaviour that is causing real problems in our Sutton Town centre.

I have been very vocal about the fact that things need to change, which is why I would be hugely grateful if you could take a minute to fill out my survey, which I can use to lobby our council and police via the Anti-Social Behaviour in Sutton Town Centre Survey (surveymonkey.com)

It was an amazing moment to welcome the Silverhill Colliery Wheels back home to where they belong last week. It’s occasions like this that make me feel proud of our wonderful area and its people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A big thank you should go to Alan Batterham and Craig Gould who were instrumental in getting these wheels restored. A fantastic achievement.

I know that there will have been many nervous young people eagerly awaiting their A-Level and equivalents results last Thursday.

It will have been a big moment for many and we are lucky as an area that we have two great universities, the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University as fantastic options for further education. However, I do want to remind our young people that university is by no means the only option. You can go down the apprenticeship route where you can learn on the job, as well as earning a living whilst you study.

In my office, two of my staff members chose apprenticeships, a couple went to university and some learnt through experience in the workforce, which led on to management.

There are many routes into a good career.