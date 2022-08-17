Lee Anderson column: It's always vital to keep making new connections across our area

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I started by meeting with Network Rail to discuss the waiting times at Station Road rail crossing.

As many of you know, the three-minute wait has been a bone of contention for many people who regularly use this road, which is why I wanted the chance to express these concerns to Network Rail.

They understood people’s frustrations but also outlined that safety precautions were a key reason for the three-minute wait.

Lee Anderson MP

I’m glad they agreed to write to local people to explain their logic in more detail.

I know that supported housing in residential areas is a complicated issue but, having met with a housing charity this week, it has only made me more determined to raise this in Parliament when I return in September.

The system isn’t fit for purpose and the problems need to be addressed, whilst ensuring that, as a community, we do our best to protect vulnerable individuals.

After the amazing success of the Lionesses at Wembley last month, I think now is the perfect chance to capitalise on securing increased investment for women’s football, as well as encouraging young girls to adopt the sport.

I will be working with schools in the constituency to support them in doing so, because it is important that we inspire future generations of young girls to break sporting boundaries and reach for the top.

Parking permits on Park Street has proven to be an ongoing issue, but I will keep working on this.

Residents have been unable to park their cars because of the schools and shops nearby, I don’t think this is fair, which is why I have raised this with Highways England.

They are running a consultation which I hope will lead to a positive conclusion, however it was great to welcome the Highways boss to the street so he could see the resident’s concerns for himself.

I also took this week to visit those who have been supportive of me throughout my time as an MP, like Alan and Maureen Cheetham.

I always take the time to talk to people and offer my help if they ever need it.

I have a deep understanding of the people of Ashfield having lived here all my life, but I know that it is vital to keep making connections wherever I can.

On Friday, I travelled to Newark to lend my support for Liz Truss’s campaign. It was fantastic to see her out and about in Nottinghamshire, so I was more than happy to join her team and neighbouring MPs to speak about the good work that will be done under her Premiership.

I would like to end this week’s column by sending my condolences to Edward Cubley’s family.

Through his work as councillor for Greasley, Eddie always strived for the best and was loved by many. We have lost a great public servant in him.