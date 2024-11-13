Lee Anderson Column: It’s a disgrace to see Government put our food supply at risk in this manner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last Monday, I stood up for farmers in light of the Labour Government’s decision to change the rules to the Agricultural Property Relief scheme.

​This will now impose a huge inheritance tax on farmers, which is a disgrace and a real risk to our food supply.

I challenged the DEFRA minister over this, and he bizarrely responded saying that a farmer had congratulated him over the weekend.

My Reform colleague Richard Tice was shouted down in the Chamber when he said farmers would take their own lives over this cruel tax.

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield.

Well, very sadly Richard was proved right on this, only one day later, when the Telegraph reported that a 78-year-old farmer took his own life, because of the prospect of the family losing their £2 million estate that had been in their hands since the 1950s. How many more people who have spent their lives feeding us, will take their own lives?

I welcome the news that Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th President of the United States.

This has taken a massive weight off my mind, and I believe it is good news for the free world.

I was staggered, but unsurprised, to read that Britain is now importing record amounts of electricity from Europe, to keep the lights on.

This is going on whilst the shutdown of coal and nuclear power plants presses on and therefore puts more pressure on the grid. Our dependency on foreign energy is dangerous and that is exactly why I have been saying for many years now, that we must take back control and use the ample energy supplies that we have right here, under our feet, in the UK.

This is the fault of successive Governments, who have been unprepared to do the right thing, because of their desperation to reach Net Zero.

Reform UK is well and truly on the march, with the recent news that we are now close to a huge milestone, of welcoming our 100,000th member. It has become clear that more and more people are disillusioned with the two main parties and their membership is dwindling as a result. This is happening whilst Reform UK is rapidly expanding and gaining the favour of everyday people, who work hard and want their country back. I don’t blame them.

Myself and my Reform colleagues are here to fight for these people.

Millions of people across the nation will have taken time to reflect on Remembrance Sunday about those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. We owe a considerable debt of gratitude to those that came before us and fought to ensure that we lived in peace. I want to thank all those from Ashfield past and present, who have dedicated their lives to service. Lest we forget.