Lee Anderson column: It was a real boost for community to have the Prime Minister visit

​After a restful Christmas and New Year with family and friends, I was glad to get back to my duties last week as the MP for Ashfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​I am glad to announce that in 2024 I will be starting a new project in which I will be conducting MP’s advice surgeries directly from Ashfield residents’ homes, which will be open to all local neighbours to attend.

I have always believed that talking to local people is one of the most important parts of being an MP, as it allows me to understand the real issues you are concerned about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I always share the views I am given with my colleagues and the Government when I am in Parliament. If you are from Ashfield and would like me to host one of my surgeries for you and your neighbours, then please don’t hesitate to get in touch at [email protected] and include your full name, address and phone number.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.

I was delighted to welcome a very special guest to Ashfield on Thursday. The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, joined me on a visit to Woodland View School in Huthwaite.

As some people will know, this was my old school, so therefore it has an important place in my heart.

I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the school and I know that it was . It was a huge honour to introduce the Prime Minister to the wonderful staff and children at this school. I know that this will be a great memory for many of those that were present and I hope some of the children will be able to treasure the photos they had with the Prime Minister, in years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other news, it was disappointing to see Ashfield District Council failing to take action in clearing litter, yet again.

"It was a huge honour to introduce the Prime Minister to the wonderful staff and children at this school", says Lee Anderson of his recent visit to his old school with Rishi Sunak.

On Friday, I reported a bin at the top of Sutton Lawn to the Ashfield Independent-led council, on behalf of a constituent who had informed that the bin had not been emptied since before Christmas.

I was appalled to hear that the bin had collected so much rubbish that it’s attracting rats. Situations like this are deeply frustrating, given that residents pay council tax, which comes out of their hard earned wages, however the council are unable to do the bare minimum in their duty to keep communities clean.

I think it is fair to say that we all want to live in an area that is well looked after, so if any other constituents are concerned about similar occurrences of fly tipping, please do email me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of my Friday visits, I popped into Ashfield School to discuss the multimillion pound investment plan to rebuild the old part of the school.

It is certainly exciting times ahead for my old school and they are now looking forward to the planning application.