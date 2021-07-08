Lee Anderson Column: It seems Ashfield is becoming a soft touch for housing developers

x

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 7:30 am

x

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.
A Local Plan is a 15-year plan where all the proposed housebuilding sites are decided upon by the council through public consultation, says Lee Anderson.
Ashfield