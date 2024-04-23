Lee Anderson column: It is unacceptable that so many are living in pension poverty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​On Tuesday, I voiced my concerns about the current net zero madness and heard the minister defending the Government’s net zero lunacy. I have always said that Parliament is so often out of touch with the rest of the country, and this is a classic example.

The University of York has released a report that found 40 per cent of the poorest households will be the most impacted by net zero costs. I asked the minister to confirm how much the net zero agenda will cost, to the nearest trillion pounds, and unsurprisingly my question was not answered.

Of course, like most of us, I believe in leaving our planet in a better way than we found it and support improving our environment. However, we must consider the here and now, particularly when I receive hundreds of emails from constituents telling me they’re struggling to pay energy bills.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

I also attended an Independent Age event last Tuesday where I heard from representatives about the needs of older people living in poverty in the UK. It was disheartening – and unacceptable – to hear that nearly two million people are classed as living in pension poverty.

We should all feel safe in the knowledge that we can enjoy our retirement when the times comes. It is important that we protect pensioners and ensure they can live their last decades in a comfortable fashion.

Reform UK will raise the income tax threshold to £20,000, which will benefit pensioners and make them better off. I will continue to work hard to protect the rights of pensioners and be a champion for my constituents’ retirements.

MPs were voting on the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, after the Government introduced legislation to impose a generational smoking ban for all those under the age of 14. As a former smoker myself and cancer survivor, I feel we should be making it easier for people to give up smoking and will always defend the science that clearly shows the damage smoking has on our health.