Lee Anderson column: It is no mystery to the British people that Government is utterly out of touch

I have recently received several complaints from Ashfield residents saying, at the time of writing this, that they have not yet received their Council Tax Bill for the new financial year, leaving many families unable to budget for the extra costs, through no fault of their own, writes Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any changes to residents’ Council Tax Bills need to be notified at least 10 working days in advance. We are now beyond that time frame. I have written to Ashfield District Council to request a full audit of this failure as a matter of urgency as this is completely unacceptable from our council.

Ed Miliband’s mad quest for Net Zero continues, as reports emerge that we are now buying solar panels from China, who use coal-fired power stations to produce electricity use in the manufacture of the said solar panels.

Not bad for a bloke who says we must stop using fossil fuels. No wonder China is laughing at us. COP30 will bring together thousands of eco-hypocrites to the heart of the Amazon rainforest to talk about saving our planet.

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield.

To host this event, tens of thousands of acres of rainforest will be chopped down to build a new motorway so they can get to the venue. I always thought our rainforest was nature’s way of saving our planet.

It is no mystery to the British people that the Labour Party is utterly out of touch.

Reports emerged last Saturday that a group of Labour MPs are campaigning for a new airport in Pakistan, whilst banging on about Net Zero in the UK.

To add to this madness, another Labour MP recently charged the taxpayer £900, so she could pay ‘pet rent’ for her cockapoo dog to stay at her second home.

The country is going to the dogs. You really couldn’t make this up.

I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend celebrating Mother’s Day.

I know that whilst this will have been a special and happy day for many, it will have also been a difficult one for some.

Let’s thank all the maternal figures in our lives and the great support they are to all of us.