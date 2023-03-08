As the first female Speaker, she was a great example of what it means to be respected and admired in the world of politics. She will be sorely missed.

On Monday evening, I joined my colleague and friend, Jacob Rees-Mogg, as his first guest for his new show on GB News.

I felt honoured to be asked and I thoroughly enjoyed the chance to talk about current issues of the day with someone who shares the same no-nonsense approach.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV

We discussed my decision to leave the Labour Party, a decision which I have never regretted.

I belong to the Party of reason, and I feel that I have been welcomed with open arms, ever since I joined.

I was successful in my bid for a Westminster Hall debate on food poverty, which was held on Wednesday. This is an issue that I have consistently spoken out about since I was elected in 2019 and is something that I feel very passionate about.

It was a lively and robust debate.

It is very clear to me that we have a problem in this country when it comes to cooking and budgeting skills. I am determined to have difficult conversations about this and to tackle the issue head on.

We cannot have a situation where another generation of people become dependent on food banks.

You can watch the details of my debate on Parliament TV as well as Nick Robinson’s Political Thinking Show, where I further outlined my views about food poverty.

Male suicide continues to be a tragic reality for so many.

I am absolutely committed to raising greater awareness of this problem, particularly in light of Sean Lynk’s devastating death in December last year.

Graham is fundraising for a local suicide charity, called Enlighten the Shadows, and will be cycling 1,000 miles to raise money for this cause and in honour of his wonderful son, Sean.

I would be grateful, as would Sean’s family, if people could dig deep and contribute anything they can to this fundraiser.

On Thursday, I travelled to Windsor for a Party Away Day. It was great to catch up with colleagues, particularly Johnny Mercer MP, who has very kindly promised to come to Ashfield to meet veterans.

Johnny has been incredibly vocal about establishing more support for veterans and is a real champion for the Armed Forces.

I will be getting a date in the diary as soon as possible.