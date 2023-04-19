Lee Anderson Column: I'm determined to keep up my support for these men's groups in area

I popped in to see Sam at the Pamper Parlour on Victoria Street in Stanton Hill, a fantastic business that she has set up, where children have parties and receive a proper pamper.

Sam has already received lots of bookings, but I know she would be delighted to receive more, so please check out this great venue as a place where you could hold your child’s birthday party.

A libel case was concluded this week and resulted in £1,500 being paid to me in damages. I was very happy to be able to donate this money to the men’s mental health group, Enlighten the Shadows, that I am helping to support, alongside my good friend Graham Lynk.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV

I am determined to raise £10,000 for this amazing organisation, which is working hard to break the stigma that men face when it comes to talking about their mental health. This will enable Enlighten the Shadows to continue the great work that they do.

Some might remember that I went to see Janet and Steve at the beginning of the year, when they opened their new business, Nana’s Personalised Gifts, on Low Street in Sutton.

I popped back to say hello and was chuffed to see that their business has gone from strength to strength. They have now recruited a new member of staff and are hiring an apprentice.

Janet and Steve are a classic example of when hard work pays off when you set your mind to it.

Do stop by and have a look as I know they will appreciate it and it is always great to support our local businesses.

I had another Conservative Association visit on Friday, this time, to my colleague Andrea Leadsom’s patch in South Northamptonshire. It’s always good to meet with fellow members and to have constructive conservations about politics.

It was also another opportunity to sell some more piggy portraits. All the money raised from selling these are going straight to the male suicide support fund.

I managed to sell Friday’s portrait for £350, which is very welcome.

I finished with week by attending Rumbles Café’s community meeting on Saturday.

