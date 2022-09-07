On August 30, I travelled to Derby to attend the signing of the new Devolution Deal. I am delighted to welcome this deal, worth £1.14 billion.

This investment is well overdue so I am glad that this funding will ensure a guaranteed income stream for the East Midlands for the next 30 years.

The deal will provide a boost to the local economy, the creation of more jobs and the improvement of housing, skills training, and the environment.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bid to tackle the crimes that affect Ashfield, I will be teaming up with the local police in Facebook livestreams, to discuss the various issues that are impacting my constituents.

I started with the topic of domestic abuse and welcomed Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dickson, who kindly took the time to answer questions about domestic abuse that people had emailed me.

During my time at Citizens Advice and as a councillor, I sadly met many domestic abuse survivors, who had faced incredibly challenging circumstances and needed the support to escape their abusers.

Domestic abuse is a difficult thing to talk about, but I am determined to keep raising awareness of this issue and I will continue to do so.

“This investment is well overdue so I am glad that this funding will ensure a guaranteed income stream for the East Midlands for the next 30 years,” writes Lee Anderson.

In my next Facebook livestream, I will be discussing child sexual exploitation. Yet another challenging topic but nonetheless a very important one.

On Friday, I had the pleasure of visiting King’s Mill Hospital.

This hospital is very close to my heart and, to me, represents the very best of what our NHS has to offer.

I had a constructive meeting with the chief executive and I am glad that we will be returning to quarterly meetings in the wake of the pandemic.

I will always do my very best to make sure that this hospital gets the funding it needs, to continue to deliver fantastic care to its patients.

On September 16, I will be taking part in a fire walk alongside my colleague and friend, Coun Ben Bradley , for a local domestic violence charity called NIDAS.

It would be great to raise as much money as possible, so please if you are able to offer a few quid it would be much appreciated.