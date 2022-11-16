Coun Hennigan, of the Ashfield Independents, stated that there are no asylum seekers (illegal immigrants) living locally, yet just a few days later, the Midland Hotel in Mansfield was taken over for illegal immigrants who are now claiming asylum.

Welcome to the party councillor. The Midland Hotel, which is used to temporarily house homeless Ashfield people is now being used to house illegal migrants.

I will not sit back and say nothing when I can see what is coming. This is a failure of Parliament as a whole and not just one political party, they are all to blame.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield. Photo: London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV.

I have no problem in criticising my own party over this issue, but the problem runs much deeper. It’s the whole of Westminster that is completely out of touch on this issue.

Since being elected, I have said many times that many politicians do not live in the real world, some do not even live in the area they represent.

I cannot walk down the street in Ashfield or enter a pub without someone collaring me about illegal immigration and, whilst ever I am the MP, I will keep speaking up on behalf of local people and ignore out-of-touch politicians.

Meanwhile, back in the real world, I was out again last Friday with local businessman Craig Gould visiting local schools, which is something we have been doing for the past four weeks.

The reason for this is Craig has dug deep to buy 150 season tickets for Nottingham Forest Ladies football team which we are now handing out to local schools free of charge.

Ladies' football is the fastest growing sport in the UK which is largely due to the success of the England Ladies team who won the Euros back in the summer and the take up of these tickets has been brilliant.

Lots of Chad readers will know that I am always on the scrounge to raise money for local good causes and have so far raised over £30,000 since being elected and given away my MPs pay rise each year but now, I have a plea from firefighter Carl Tolley at Ashfield Fire Station.

Carl’s message says: “We understand that the cost of living crisis will have affected a lot of people this Christmas. We hope to do even better than last year, when we donated to three local organisations.

“It would be very much appreciated if you could support our appeal by donating any toys, gift sets, selection boxes, clothing etc.

“We would be more than happy to collect from you and publish on our Ashfield Fire Station Facebook Page.

“If you can help, please email [email protected] You could also message the Ashfield Fire Station Facebook Page.”

