Lee Anderson Column: I’ll keep doing all I can to help survivors of domestic abuse

Rumbles Café has been at the heart of our local community in Sutton for the last 15 years, providing individuals with learning disabilities with opportunities to develop their confidence and skills in a working environment.

The closure of this wonderful café would be devastating for the area, and I know that many people are understandably upset by the news.

Once again, I feel Ashfield Council is not looking out for the people that elected them. What we can do is to sign the petition to save Rumbles Café and I would encourage everyone to do so.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

I was delighted to be informed by Education Secretary Kit Malthouse that Brierley Forest School has been awarded a funding package to become an academy.

This is fantastic news and a true testament to the high standards of this school.

I am passionate about our young people, and am a strong believer that a great education provides our children with the best start in life.

It is a great example of the Levelling Up Agenda that this Government is committing itself to, and clear proof that education is at the centre of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will continue to do everything I can to help domestic abuse survivors and to work with charities and local organisations to prevent this awful crime,” writes Lee Anderson.

There was another local success story this week, with Millie-Rae Vardy winning a gold medal in the Mixed Martial Arts European Championships in Italy.

It’s yet another example of the great things Ashfield folk achieve. Many congratulations to Millie.

A topic I’ve been focusing on in recent months is domestic abuse and the devastating impact that this has on victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I recently visited a young lady who was subjected to horrific domestic abuse by her partner, who was also her landlord and employer.

It was difficult to listen to what she has suffered from, but is so important that she was able to talk about it and that she gets the help and support she needs.

I’ve spent much of my career meeting survivors of domestic abuse.

While it is never easy to hear of their experiences, it has taught me a lot about how domestic abuse occurs and what we can do to protect people from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad