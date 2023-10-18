Lee Anderson column: I’ll always be glad I decided to join the party where I belong

​I was glad to hear last week that Ashfield has secured £215,000 from the Government for renovations to Sutton Lawn and Huthwaite Welfare Park tennis courts, in a joint project between LTA Tennis Foundation and the Government’s Park Tennis Project.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​This is great news as it will bring tennis courts back to life for the benefit of local communities and provide children and adults with the opportunity to get active.

It will deliver significant physical and mental health benefits to all involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am delighted that Holly from Ashfield, who I mentioned in my previous column, has received a silver medal alongside her team mates after representing Great Britain in the Under 25s Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Bangkok.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.

This is an amazing achievement, and I am proud to see local folk from Ashfield being recognised for their talent.

Dr Lisa Cameron MP has announced her decision to leave the SNP and join the Conservatives, a decision I wholeheartedly support.

It’s clear that Lisa has realised how poorly the SNP are doing and that they have no real vision for the people of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will be welcomed into the Conservative Party with open arms, just like I was in 2018.

'​’Dr Lisa Cameron will be welcomed into the Conservative Party with open arms, just like I was in 2018. I will always be glad that I made that decision because now I am a member of a party where I belong," says Lee Anderson MP.

I will always be glad that I made that decision because now I am a member of a party where I belong.

It was disappointing to see the FA failing to show their support for Israel when they refused to light up Wembley as a tribute.

It makes little sense to me that they are quite happy to support BLM logos on shirts and empty gestures like taking the knee, but when a country is viciously attacked and its citizens murdered, the FA are unwillingly to express their condolences. The FA must do better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having worked with Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, to get the road on Diamond Avenue in Kirkby repaired, I went down to see the work that’s being done there, and I was happy to see that the repairs were being done properly.

Whilst the responsibility of road repairs falls to the council, if you do not receive a response then please do not hesitate to get in contact with my office and I will do my best to help.

Residents work hard, pay their taxes and they deserve to be listened to and their concerns addressed.

On the weekend, I had my first simulator flying lesson in a single engine Cessna, flying over Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a great experience, and the costs of lessons start from £29.99. I really enjoyed myself and therefore want to pay for one young person aged 10-18, to have a free 30-minute lesson.

Please apply for this by emailing lee.anders[email protected] and let me know why you would like a lesson.