Lee Anderson column: If we have a windfall tax it must be done in a way that is fair to everyone

Yes, I would support a one-off tax on the massive profits oil companies are making but this is NOT a long-term solution.
Just a few years ago, these companies were making losses so a windfall tax would not have raised a single penny so therefore would not have helped anyone.
It is worth noting these companies already pay 30 per cent corporation tax plus a ten per cent surcharge – this provides billions of pounds to our Treasury.
A few people have asked me why I voted against Labour’s windfall tax amendment and the answer is simple.
It was poorly thought out and their maths just do not stack up.
They originally said a tax would raise £1.3 billion and now they are saying its £3 billion, which works out at £120 per household and NOT the £600 some people are quoting.
I want to go even further, which is why I have been lobbying Government to scrap the Green Levy and VAT on domestic fuel. This would make a real difference to people’s pockets.
I also voted against Labour because the Chancellor has NOT ruled out a windfall tax, but he has to make sure it is done in such a way that it’s a fair policy for everyone.
The Labour Party and the Lib Dems are against us taking more gas from under our feet, which would help reduce prices so I will take no lectures from them.
Over the past few weeks, many of us have met with the Chancellor to discuss ways of helping people with their fuel bills, including a windfall tax on top of the £3 billion already given out for fuel bills.
So, in a nutshell, yes, I would support a one-off windfall tax on oil companies making obscene profits but this does not solve the long-term problem and is just a sticking plaster. I want to see:
One year Windfall Tax which could save each household about £120; Scrap the Green Levy and VAT on fuel – saving another £200 or more; A sensible debate on fracking – the USA pay a tenth for their domestic gas; A realisation that our Net Zero policy, whilst a good and noble idea, is not helping people in the ‘here and now’; Let’s be self-sufficient on domestic fuel – this is possible.