Lee Anderson column: If we have a windfall tax it must be done in a way that is fair to everyone

Yes, I would support a one-off tax on the massive profits oil companies are making but this is NOT a long-term solution.

Just a few years ago, these companies were making losses so a windfall tax would not have raised a single penny so therefore would not have helped anyone.

It is worth noting these companies already pay 30 per cent corporation tax plus a ten per cent surcharge – this provides billions of pounds to our Treasury.

Lee Anderson MP

A few people have asked me why I voted against Labour’s windfall tax amendment and the answer is simple.

It was poorly thought out and their maths just do not stack up.

They originally said a tax would raise £1.3 billion and now they are saying its £3 billion, which works out at £120 per household and NOT the £600 some people are quoting.

I want to go even further, which is why I have been lobbying Government to scrap the Green Levy and VAT on domestic fuel. This would make a real difference to people’s pockets.

I also voted against Labour because the Chancellor has NOT ruled out a windfall tax, but he has to make sure it is done in such a way that it’s a fair policy for everyone.

The Labour Party and the Lib Dems are against us taking more gas from under our feet, which would help reduce prices so I will take no lectures from them.

Over the past few weeks, many of us have met with the Chancellor to discuss ways of helping people with their fuel bills, including a windfall tax on top of the £3 billion already given out for fuel bills.

So, in a nutshell, yes, I would support a one-off windfall tax on oil companies making obscene profits but this does not solve the long-term problem and is just a sticking plaster. I want to see: