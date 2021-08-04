Lee Anderson Column: Idiots who cannot abide by our rules should be sent to prison

This has led to poor housing, and the area has been promised much but received very little from local politicians.

I was out last Friday again with Inspector Mark Dickson, talking to business owners about challenges they face every day.

I have made it clear to the police that I want to see more CCTV, more patrols and the idiots that cannot live by our rules taken away and sent to a place that has different rules. That place is prison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP

I got in hot water in the press before the election for suggesting that criminals who are a constant menace should be sent to work in the fields picking vegetables, doing an honest day’s graft for an honest day’s pay.

Imagine that? Having to work for a living, live by our rules and not be a menace to society. Fast forward 18 months and I was delighted the Home Secretary and the Prime Minister announced a scheme that will see nuisances made to take part in community work in high visibility clothing to pay back a debt to society.

Most decent folk are fed up with the tiny minority who create most of the problems and are a drain on the public purse. The only thing they contribute is extra work for police, councils, and local businesses.

I will continue to press the police and ADC to sort these problems out. Next week I will be visiting the Welfare Park in Huthwaite with the inspector, due to an increase in loutish behaviour. The week after I will be on the Coxmoor Estate in Kirkby. If concerned about crime or anti-social behaviour, please let me know on [email protected] and I will be round to chat with you.

It was my pleasure to be guest speaker at a business lunch hosted by Ben Bradley MP last week, where business leaders listened to my story of how I became an MP.

We then chatted about the challenges and opportunities arising from Brexit and the pandemic. I am not a businessman but as a politician I see that as an opportunity. Prisons are full of people who could do entry level jobs. Put them to work, that’d be a good start.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.