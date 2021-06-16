Lee Anderson column: I won’t stop speaking up for hard working Ashfield people

L et’s be clear, illegal camps in Ashfield have made people’s lives a misery over the years.

You may recall the problems I had a few years back when I was a councillor in Huthwaite. I blocked a car park off with two large boulders to stop Travellers returning. My actions resulted in a £100 fine from Ashfield District Council for fly-tipping.

You could not make it up: the Travellers turned up, left the council with a massive clean-up bill twice and did not receive a fine, yet I did.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP

Well last week I managed to speak up about these illegal camps and made it quite clear that, when these camps are set up, crime and anti-social behaviour increases.

The Labour Party are now calling for me to have the whip removed and be disciplined as they deem my comments as racist.

It is not racist to point out that, when an illegal camp is set up, a rise in crime normally follows. I stand by my comments and, looking at my inbox, so do my constituents.

It is important to distinguish between true Gypsies who live a peaceful way of life and some Travellers who cause problems. I will not keep quiet on this issue.

My constituents complain to me on a regular basis about this and every time I get the chance, I will raise it in Parliament. The good news is this new legislation will hopefully give the decent, hard-working folk of Ashfield confidence that something is finally being done.

The Labour Party played the race card again when I pressed them in the Chamber on the Napier Barracks, being used to house illegal immigrants.

Labour stated the living conditions are not good enough. I disagree, these barracks were used to house our soldiers. If they are good enough for them, they are good enough for illegal immigrants.

My Grandad Charlie spent five years sleeping in a lorry as he travelled through North Africa and Europe during World War Two, then returned to a house with no heating, no hot water and an outside toilet, and never complained.