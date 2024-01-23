Lee Anderson column: I will make no apologies in standing up for my constituents

​After an eventful week in Westminster, I’ve been able to reflect on the events that led up to the votes on the Rwanda Bill, and ultimately, my resignation from the deputy chairman role in the Conservative Party.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

​I will make no apologies for standing up for my constituents having voted for the Cash and Jenrick Amendments.

After the previous two illegal immigration Acts, the people of Ashfield want to be certain that this Bill is airtight.

In order to do this, I had to resign from my role as collective responsibility would’ve otherwise stopped me.

The amendments were voted down. Nevertheless the Prime Minister and the Rwanda Bill have my full support.

I hope for my constituents’ sake that this Bill works so that we can finally have a deterrent to stop the boats.

Last week, I had a student from Eastwood on work experience in my constituency office.

It was an honour to give her the opportunity to experience what MPs and their staff get up to on a daily basis.

Young people are the future leaders of this great country, so I hope that this experience will be valuable to the student and I hope that she enjoyed herself.

If any young person from Ashfield would like the same opportunity to do work experience in my constituency office, please email me on [email protected] and I will make it happen.

On Friday, the student from Eastwood shadowed me on my constituency visits.

For the first visit, we went to the old Brinsley Headstocks site to meet with Broxtowe MP Darren Henry and Friends of Brinsley Headstocks who want the headstocks to be replicated and re-erected after it was demolished last month.

The headstocks in Brinsley were the last of its kind in the UK being made of wood and dating all the way back to 1872. It was not only a piece of Ashfield history, but a piece of UK history.

I promised residents that I would return to the site with the leader of Broxtowe Council so that we can discuss the future of the headstocks.

Next I visited the Our Centre in Kirkby, a fantastic local organisation that provides a number of essential services to elderly folk. Our Centre has just been awarded over £58,000 by the Government from the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund.

Our Centre have advised me that the money will be spent on external insulation to help keep everyone warm inside the building. Since becoming Ashfield’s Member of Parliament in 2019, Ashfield has received over £90million in investment from the Government from various pots of money.

This is what we mean when we say we are ‘Levelling up’ the Midlands and the North.

We are investing in the previously forgotten towns of the UK, such as the ones in Ashfield, so that we can unleash the potential of the whole country and provide opportunities to those who would’ve otherwise gone without.