Lee Anderson Column: I will make no apologies for supporting such a vital cause

I have worked closely with the food bank, which does not just supply food items to those in need, but also provides cooking and budgeting lessons to help reduce dependency on food banks.

Subsequently, the left and the media have been inferring all sorts about my comments. Watch my speech. I never said that poor people cannot cook or there is no need for food banks.

This is not about me. This is about a brilliant food bank and its volunteers who are making a real difference in Ashfield.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

When people go to the food bank in a time of need, they receive a food parcel and register for budgeting and cooking lessons.

These lessons teach vital life skills of how to cook cheap and healthy meals on a budget.

Unfortunately, we live in a time where many people have grown up, generation after generation, without the role models to pass on these important skills, so this food bank is running a brilliant scheme providing essential education.

Last year, along with three other MPs and the help of local college ATTFE, we produced a film with the food bank where we made 170 meals for £50.

This included a lunch, dinner, breakfast of cereal and milk, in addition to enough milk, sugar and tea for a week. This works out at around 30p a meal. Watch the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8fEcV-zXA

I will not take lectures from those on the left accusing me of being out-of-touch. I was brought up in a mining family. My dad worked down the pit seven days a week and took up extra work putting roofs on homes in the evening.

I also was a single parent to two boys for 17 years. I know what it is like to struggle.

It is deeply upsetting that a food bank working hard has been disregarded in this way.

I have invited the whole Parliamentary Labour Party and media teams to come up to Ashfield to see for themselves the fantastic work the food bank is doing in my home community.

As I write this, not one Labour MP has accepted my invitation. However, I was joined by various media teams who came to see how brilliant this initiative is.