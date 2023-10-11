Lee Anderson column: I will keep on fighting for the rights of Ashfield’s residents ​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is awful to see the devastation that this has caused. I hope that peace will soon be restored to both communities.

On Friday morning, I met with angry Eastwood residents who are quite rightly fed up with the flooding that has been caused by the housing development on Lyncroft.

I will continue to support residents and fight their corner with Avant Homes and Broxtowe Council. The failure to help residents is not good enough, they should be listened to and I will be making sure that they are.

Lee Anderson MP

I also met with Hayley, Kitty and Fiona on Friday at the Asda in Sutton, as they were there raising money for Tickled Pink Breast Cancer.

This is an incredibly important cause that is close to home for me, as I am a cancer survivor.

I was able to beat cancer because of the amazing care I received and no doubt because of the charitable work that has supported cancer research.

If you have a spare bit of change, then I know St Mary Magdalene Church would appreciate the donation.

Michelle Houghton won my Resident of the Month award, having been nominated by her husband Simon. Michelle has had a challenging few years to say the least.

She runs a small family business in Ashfield for 17 years whilst also raising three sons and looking after her mum, who has dementia.

Tragically, Michelle also lost her brother recently, who was very sadly killed.

She has had to have her thyroid removed and her husband Simon has discovered that he is suffering from two types of bowel cancer.

Simon recognised the stress Michelle has been under and how much she has done to support her loved ones, so thought she deserved some recognition. Well done Michelle and here’s to happier years.

The under 25 World Championships have kicked off in Bangkok and I’m proud to see Holly, from Kirkby, there representing Great Britain at only 19 years old.

She has played wheelchair basketball for a number of years, after falling in love with the sport at Greenwood Drive School.