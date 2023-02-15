It is a real privilege to be appointed to this position and I feel proud to be given this opportunity to represent my party in the best way I can.

I will be working hard over the coming months and meeting with fellow members to share my story as a Red Wall MP and to demonstrate the fact that the Conservative Party is the only fit party to govern this country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I know that there are some people who set out to undermine me and are all too ready to say that I am thick and incapable, but what they don’t understand is that I am representative of many real, working-class people who speak common sense.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV

I grew up on the streets of Huthwaite in Ashfield and I have lived and worked in the community all my life.

I know what makes people tick and I understand the bread-and-butter issues that many of my constituents raise with me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having worked down the mines, I met individuals who knew what hard graft was and who were focused on delivering for their families and making an honest wage.

I am motivated in my role as the MP for Ashfield and Eastwood by people like this.

​”Since being elected in 2019, I have focused on remaining true to my roots and honouring the good folk of Ashfield”, writes Lee Anderson.

I believe in delivering for everyday people and I am determined to make addressing their concerns an absolute priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I know what it’s like to struggle and I vividly remember the worries I had about making ends meet, whilst I was a single parent to my two boys, for 17 years.

It was a real challenge at times, and I had to make significant sacrifices, but I did it and I am incredibly proud of my sons.

I can relate to the problems that families are facing with the cost of living, so I will always do my best to help where I can and provide support to those who are struggling.

Since being elected as your MP in December 2019, I have focused on remaining true to my roots and honouring the good folk of Ashfield and Eastwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My community keeps me grounded and are the first people to tell me when I’ve got it right, but also when I have got it wrong.

This is something that I value a great deal.