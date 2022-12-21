It has been a great privilege to represent the area I love over the last few years, and I very much hope to get the opportunity to continue this, when the next General Election arrives.

I hope that my election in 2019 will show folk, from areas like mine, that anything is possible when you set your mind to it and that it is often those from ordinary backgrounds that truly know the people that they act on behalf of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will keep doing my very best to bang the drum for Ashfield and Eastwood.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield. Photo: London Portrait photographer-DAV

I had an early start on Tuesday, having been invited for a breakfast meeting at No.10. I will always say yes to opportunities like these, where I can raise the real issues that matter to people in my community.

I spoke with colleagues, as well as the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you can imagine, illegal immigration was the main topic that I wanted to discuss, and I believe that I made my feelings very clear on this.

Despite being a member of the governing party, I will not shy away from saying it how it is and demanding that we tackle illegal immigration head on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that my election in 2019 will show folk, from areas like mine, that anything is possible when you set your mind to it and that it is often those from ordinary backgrounds that truly know the people that they act on behalf of”, writes Lee Anderson.

I was encouraged to see the Prime Minister take proactive steps in addressing the terrible situation we are seeing at our borders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is right that this new deal with Albania will send these illegal immigrants straight back to the country they left. There will also be a new law that will deny any illegal arrivals from claiming asylum in the UK.

Finally, I feel that we are starting to take decisive action, but it does not stop here, and I will be making sure that the Government is remaining committed to its promises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, I was fortunate enough to witness King Charles unveil the Lying-in-State plaque in Westminster Hall dedicated to our late Queen.

It was moving to watch this and to feel the great respect in the room for such a remarkable woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I did my last Real World session of the year on the Dan Wootton Show. I look forward to these each week and I have received many lovely messages from people saying that they tune in each week.

It seems that people enjoy hearing the common sense that Dan and I both share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can rely on me to cut through the nonsense and to keep talking about the issues that really matter to people.

Finally, on Friday I was out visiting Selston Primary School, where I met many wonderful children and was delighted to receive a lovely portrait from young Lyssa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As many people know, the education of our young people is a cause close to my heart and something that I fiercely believe in.