After decades of decline, we promised to improve standards.

A big part of that is getting tough on law and order and we are achieving that through what the opposition call the ‘controversial’ Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

I didn’t realise that a Bill ensuring public nuisances like Extinction Rebellion are prevented from stopping ambulances from getting patients to where they need to be for vital treatment could be controversial.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

This is what the British people want and we are delivering it.

But I want to see us go further. Too many decent, hard-working people are having to live in complete misery next to nuisance neighbours. They come home from a hard day’s work to have to put up with local idiots causing trouble and causing problems.

I want to see us look at this problem and ask the difficult questions. I’ve heard the excuse ‘well, they’ve got to live somewhere’ too many times.

I stood on the Carsic estate, where good people are facing this unreasonable problem day in and day out. I expressed my personal view that yes, they’ve got to live somewhere, so why not put these complete nuisances in a tent, let them get up at the crack of dawn, have a cold shower and go and pick potatoes.

Let them actually work hard and contribute to our community, like all the decent people living next to them do every day. Let them live in the real world, where you have to work hard for a living and contribute productively to your community and not just be gifted a home to use and abuse.

It takes far too long to evict these nuisance neighbours and our local independent council foolishly moves well-known idiots next to pensioners, who have worked hard all their life and deserve a peaceful retirement.

It is my job to raise these realities in Parliament. For too long, MPs have not been focused on this pressing problem, because they live in nice big houses on a nice estate with good neighbours.

I grew up in Ashfield, I worked in Ashfield and I know the issues we face.

I know the local, hard-working, deserving people, as I know the local hooligans. I promised to be tough on crime and I will fight to get these nuisances out of our neighbourhoods.