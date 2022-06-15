John lives alone and has severe health problems which has led him to struggle to cope in recent years since the death of his sister. who used to take care of him.

His home had become infested with vermin who have chewed through his belongings and left his flat stinking and uninhabitable.

Everything in the flat had been thrown out on to the street when I arrived. John was sat in an old chair crying with his head in his hands. Thank goodness that his good neighbour Aleia had contacted me for help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP

As the MP for the area, I would fully expect the Ashfield Independents to deal with heart-breaking cases like this, but they haven’t. They seem more interested in looking for missing shopping trolleys.

After talking to John and his neighbours about the lack of help, I immediately pledged £1,000 from my own pocket to go into a fighting fund for John.

I then put out a plea to the good people of Ashfield and, within 48 hours, we had raised more than £4,000 with a £1,000 donation from the Skegby Scooter Club and another £1,000 from local businessman Craig Gould, but I am still waiting for a response from Ashfield Council as I write this.

I will personally make sure John gets the help he needs and gets to lead a life he deserves.

‘I will personally make sure that John gets the help that he needs and gets to lead a life he deserves’, writes Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield.

I continually get asked why I support Ukrainian refugees coming to the UK and why shouldn’t they be sent to Rwanda, just like the illegal immigrants crossing the Channel may be doing over the coming months.

For clarity, I believe Ukrainian women and young children are leaving a devastating war zone to save their own lives so they can return one day to their families and loved ones.

They are entering our country legally and generous British families are putting them in their homes.

More than 90 per cent of the people crossing the Channel are young men who have left France where they could have claimed asylum. They have no intention of ever returning to a place where they have left women and children behind.

They are being trafficked by evil people smugglers who are making millions from this trade.

How anyone can witness boats full of young men coming from France and think they are genuine asylum seekers is beyond me. This is why the Rwanda Scheme must work.