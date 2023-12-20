Lee Anderson column: ​I will do my best to hold the Government to account on small boats issue

​The Christmas rush is well upon us now and last week was full of great visits and meetings.

​Last Monday started with picking up Denise Philips, from Ashfield, to come and spend a day with me in Parliament. Denise’s husband, Richard, passed away a few months ago from Parkinson’s.

On the way, Denise educated me on Parkinson’s Disease and how it affects the patient and the carer.

It was a very moving and informative story of her 42-year marriage to Ricard and how this awful disease took Richard away.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

Denise spent a great day in Parliament with me and I think it’s now safe to say she is a friend for life. What an incredible lady.

The successful passing of the Rwanda Bill at the second reading took place on Tuesday. In the lead up to the vote, I met with the Home Secretary, the Solicitor General, the Illegal Migration Minister and the Prime Minster, to discuss my concerns on the bill.

The Prime Minister has made assurances to me that where there is scope to improve the Bill without the risk of it collapsing then he will, which is what I have wanted since I read the Bill. I voted to support the Bill. No one has been as vocal as me on the issue of small boats and I will be doing my best to hold the Government to account, on this issue throughout further stages of the Bill, as well as scrutinising the Home Office in my work on the Home Affairs Select Committee.

As I have always said, we must stop the boats, the British public expect us to deliver on this and deliver we must.

On Friday, I was out and about meeting the many great constituents of Ashfield. I visited Mapplewells Primary School where the foundation children showed me a video of ‘significant people’, which included individuals like King Charles, Guy Fawkes and the Prime Minister.

This is a fantastic school that is really delivering for the children of Ashfield. If your child wants me to visit their school, please do email me on [email protected]

Local residents on Park Street will know that for the last three and a half years, I have been campaigning and pushing to get parking permits implemented on this street.

The geography of the street means that shoppers from Outram Street and parents dropping off and picking up children from Priestic Primary School often park on this street, leaving residents unable to park outside their own homes.

I am therefore delighted that Park Street is now finally getting a parking permit scheme.