Lee Anderson column: I will continue to speak out on big issues as your voice of reason

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

The charity has agreed to pay the extra rent the Ashfield Independent-led council is demanding but still there are barriers in the way which may well see the charity leave this venue.

The charity has mounted a legal challenge which could thousands of pounds.

This is money that could be spent supporting the young people that depend on this service.

I have challenged Councillor Zadrozny to a public debate on the issue but he has stated through the media that no debate will take place as the matter is now in the hands of solicitors, which again is costing the council taxpayer of Ashfield thousands of pounds.

With close to 7,000 people now signing the petition to keep Rumbles Café open, it is time for him to explain to the people of Ashfield why he won’t help the charity anymore.

Last week, we saw more deaths in the English Channel as migrants continue to make the perilous journey in their thousands.

People are dying needlessly in the Channel and yet we see politicians, charities and human rights lawyers still failing to condemn the crossings.

'The current situation with the illegal Channel crossings is not fair on the British taxpayer and, yes, I have been very vocal on the matter, which led to me making the headlines last week over my language', says Lee Anderson MP.

Most people know my feelings on the matter. These crossings are illegal and are part of a multi-million pound industry trading in human lives, taking advantage of our asylum system and the good nature of our great country.

Yes, I did swear during an interview, but it was born out of anger and frustration at the current situation and whilst I promise to refrain from using unsuitable language in the future, I will not stop speaking out for the millions of people that have had enough.

A massive thanks to the hundreds of constituents who contacted me to support my stance on the Channel crossings.