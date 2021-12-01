Lee Anderson Column: I will bang the drum until evil trafficking trade has stopped

It was supposed to be a private meeting, but within minutes of leaving his office my phone was constantly ringing. Somehow the press knew the meeting had taken place.

It’s no secret that I have been one of the most vocal MPs on this subject and will continue to bang a drum until the evil human trafficking trade has stopped and people are no longer drowning in the Channel.

There is nothing kind or humane in letting this continue and it ruins the chances of genuine refugees in war zones getting the help they need.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP

On a weekly basis, I sit in the House of Commons and listen to the same old nonsense that people illegally entering our country on small boats are fleeing a war zone.

Let’s be clear, there is no war in France and if conditions are so bad and people feel so at risk then quite clearly the French Government needs to clean up their own backyard.

If I was a French politician, I would be embarrassed that people are risking their own lives and their children’s lives to travel to another country over the busiest shipping lane in the world.

This is a European problem, not just a UK problem, and the fact that France and other EU countries are now being awkward and refusing to work towards the Prime Minister’s plan to end human trafficking tells me that certain countries have still not forgiven us for leaving the EU.

The main point I made to the PM during our meeting was the need for offshore processing. I also made this point to the Home Secretary in the Chamber and to the Illegal Immigration Minister.

This system would seriously reduce the ‘pull factor’ for illegal migrants. If an illegal migrant knew that after paying £3,000 to people smugglers to get to the UK only to be sent thousands of miles away to have their bogus asylum claim processed, they would not come.

I know this is something the Government is seriously looking at and, along with the new Borders Bill that gets its third reading over the next few weeks, we are moving towards a proper solution.