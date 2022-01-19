We also asked the Prime Minister to investigate increasing domestic fuel production, to combat the threat of fuel poverty. We await replies on both counts.

A week later, the Labour Party put in an opposition day motion calling for the VAT to be cut on domestic fuel for one year only.

There are two things here I feel Labour did not explain. Firstly, the VAT on fuel is 5 per cent and would save the average family in Ashfield just £1 a week for a year. Secondly, Governments have never voted with the opposition on opposition day debates.



In other words, the Labour Party was just playing politics. The reason I am writing about this is because last week a Mr Holland, described as an ‘Ashfield Resident’, wrote his own Chad column, suggesting I was against cheaper fuel bills. Absolute nonsense!

Mr Holland is a Labour member. People reading this column understand I am a Conservative MP, which means I have a vested interest in my party and beliefs. Therefore, if someone else involved in politics is also writing a column, I think it is only fair they declare an interest.

On the subject of fuel poverty, some may have read an article I wrote for The Mail on Sunday. I repeated the need to cut VAT and the Environmental Levies on our domestic fuel bills, but not just a paltry one-year cut on VAT – let’s get rid of them all for good.

No-one should have to worry about keeping their homes warm. It’s all well and good MPs, earning more than £80,000, telling poorer people they must pay more to heat their homes. If we are serious about levelling up, we must get the basics right. Keeping warm is the most important thing we need to survive.

The £1,000 paid by The Mail on Sunday for the article has now been donated to the food bank. We are working on a fuel poverty project with a home energy expert. There are people who need help. I will look for practical solutions, rather than playing politics.

Mr Holland replied: In the columns I have written, I have specifically kept party politics out of the argument and instead discussed local issues affecting us all in Ashfield, such as how rising prices are stretching our budgets and how the lack of proper political leadership does not serve us well. I think our MP is missing the point and as our elected representative we have the right to hold him to account.”