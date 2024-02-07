Lee Anderson column: I welcome this investment being made in men’s mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This a subject that is so important and very close to my heart.

Last Monday, Ben attended the opening of a new men’s mental health unit at Cygnet Hospital near Rainworth.

I know that many men struggle to open up about their struggles, so I very much welcome the investment that is being made in our area and that men’s mental health is becoming an increasing priority for all.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

On Tuesday, I took Duncan Moss to Downing Street, for a sports reception and to meet with the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Duncan is from Kirkby and has been doing fantastic work providing local football groups for children. This is a man who gives up most of his spare time to helping youngers in Ashfield through football.

I was delighted to take Duncan to Downing Street and for a tour of Parliament, to thank him for volunteering for our young people.

On Wednesday, I attended a Pancreatic Cancer UK event in Parliament and heard how we are lagging behind in survival in comparison to other countries.

In fact, we are ranking 15 out of 16 comparable nations. We need action to change this as it’s such an important issue.

As a cancer survivor myself, I understand how vital it is that we invest in cancer research and care, to ensure that we protect as many people as possible from this awful disease.

I had a great coffee morning surgery in Skegby on Saturday. Over 70 local people turned up to ask me and my team a whole range of questions, from planning to potholes.

It was a fantastic way to engage with residents and ensure that they were able to raise their concerns with me, as their local Member of Parliament.

I will always listen and do my best for my constituents, as their elected representative. I was delighted to raise the news that Ben Bradley MP, as leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, has secured £1.5 billion in extra funding which can be spent on our roads and infrastructure.

I receive a significant amount of enquiries every week and always endeavour to help my constituents as much as possible.