Lee Anderson Column: I welcome people’s right to protest but not when it turns nasty

Walking to the conference centre was like walking the gauntlet as there were thousands of protesters on every route.

We are a free and democratic country and I always welcome people’s right to protest, but when protesters turn nasty, then they tend to lose the argument.

I was involved in an incident which reminded me how vulnerable MPs are. After leaving the conference I got caught in a rainstorm which meant I had to shelter under a large roof attached to a public building. No sooner had I stopped a group of men started pointing towards and looking at their phones.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

The ringleader was chanting away and getting closer, stopping a few feet away from me with his camera phone pointing towards my face. He then stepped forward to put the camera right into my face at which point I pushed his hand away and the phone fell to the ground resulting in the baying mob shouting ‘assault’.

Luckily for me, there was a large police presence who quickly stepped in and took the offender to one side for questioning.

I chatted to several officers and told them that I did not want to take the matter any further as I just wanted to get to my car and get home. That said, it could have turned out much differently had the police not stepped in and calmed the situation down.

Protest is a fundamental right in a democracy but there is a line and using threatening and intimidating behaviour is not acceptable.

We have a democracy in this country and if people do not agree with the politicians in power, then they can vote us out.

Growth was the key word during the Prime Minister’s speech. We need to fill the one million plus vacancies in this country and get people off benefits and back into work as it cannot be right that millions of people are paying income tax to pay benefits to jobseekers whilst there are so many vacancies.

I usually get hit with the usual ‘there are no jobs’ or ‘I cannot find a job that suits my qualifications’. I’m sorry but having a qualification does not automatically qualify you to get a job in a particular profession. A job is a job, and we must all start somewhere.