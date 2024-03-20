Lee Anderson column: I was proud to be able to show off how fantastic Ashfield people are
I have been left to feel politically isolated for representing the common voice of my loyal constituents in Ashfield and have been cast aside by the Conservative Party.
It is the people of Ashfield that have put me into Westminster.
It is their voice that I will continue represent, regardless of party line or the consequences to myself or my career.
I have made this decision for my constituents, supporters, friends, and family, because I truly believe that it is time to take Britain back.
I would like to assure my constituents across Ashfield that I will always do my very best to help them and that my office door remains open.
I was interested to hear the leader of the Ashfield Independents talking about my move to the Reform Party recently and claiming that ‘the Ashfield people do not want the continuing soap opera of Lee Anderson’, particularly given the court cases surrounding his party.
I think I will crack on with bringing the millions of pounds of investment into the area rather than take any lessons from a career politician.
I was delighted to welcome Reform Party leader Richard Tice to the Ashfield constituency on Friday, for our first action day.
We were able to go out and about in the constituency, first stopping at Morrisons in Kirkby, and the Co-op in Selston. We also paid visits to Sutton town centre and the Rifle Volunteer pub in Skegby.
I was proud to be able to show off Ashfield to my Reform UK colleagues.
It was a great opportunity for them to see the fantastic people that I represent as their Member of Parliament.
As I have always said, if you want a touch of the real world, then come to Ashfield.