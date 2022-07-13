I have spoken with the current candidates and am very impressed by what many of them have to say, but I am backing Kemi Badenoch for the top job.

Kemi may not be a household name, but anyone who has seen Kemi at the dispatch box during her time in Government will have seen how fearless she is by answering questions in a straightforward no-nonsense way, which is like a breath of fresh air when you see a lot of politicians dodging, or being very evasive with their answers.

Kemi says it how it is and, although many politicians do not like her direct approach, it certainly goes down well with MPs like me who are not afraid to give people uncomfortable answers.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

Voting starts this week and we should know by the end of next week who the final two candidates are in the race to be Prime Minister. The Conservative Party membership will then decide by a postal ballot, with the results being announced on September 5.

Whoever wins, I want to see a strong leader who will take us forward with an agenda of lower taxes and smaller state, as I am fed up with governments of all colours meddling in people’s lives.

Us Brits are a sensible bunch and we do not like being told what to do all the time. I feel that over recent times, especially during the pandemic, we have drifted towards a society that is looking to the Government for direction.

We did not become the greatest nation on earth by having a large state. We became so successful due to the state allowing our people and entrepreneurs the freedom they needed to thrive and I feel Kemi offers this vision.

I suggest anyone who has not heard of Kemi check out her speeches on Youtube and you will be impressed by the way she conducts herself in the Commons and takes the fight to the opposition.

Kemi is a woman of colour who calls out opposition MPs who play the ‘race card’, or who continually accuse our country of being institutionally racist.

I believe we are not a racist country: we are a tolerant, welcoming country which allows anyone from any background to rise all the way to the top, as long as you put the graft in, and I hope that, by September 5, Kemi is leading our great country into a new chapter.