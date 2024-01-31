Lee Anderson column: I want Spring Budget to put more money back into people’s pockets

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

A special thank you must go to Coun Dawn Justice, who has been doing great work for Underwood, since she was elected at last May’s district council election.

Dawn is making a real impact in the village and delivering for residents. Well done Dawn.

Ahead of the Spring Budget, I met with the Chancellor on Wednesday with other like-minded colleagues, to make the case for lowering taxes and for ensuring that more money is put back into people’s pockets.

Two years ago, I hosted my first Parliamentary event with the Coal Authority, about mine water energy. This is a project I have been working on since I was elected.

Warm water is pumped out of old mine workings, put through a heat exchanger and then used to heat housing, industrial sites, schools, hospitals etc.

This source of heat has an endless supply, and therefore will have a constant price.

The good news is that a scheme is now up and running in Durham which provides cheaper heating for households.

Last Thursday, I visited the Coal Authority in Mansfield for an update. I think this is a great initiative and will keep pushing this with the Government, as well as holding another Parliamentary event with the Coal Authority.

The case of Valdo Calocane, who killed three people in Nottingham last June, has been a shock to all. I imagine many of you share my anger that he has only been charged with manslaughter.

The families have been let down by the CPS, as they have not followed the Government’s Victims Code to the letter.

I have raised my concerns with the Lord Chancellor, who has advised me that the Attorney General is considering whether this case should be reviewed by judges.

Saturday marked Holocaust Memorial Day. It is a day that we should never forget the millions of innocent lives that were taken.

Many years ago, I spoke to an old soldier who was there when the prisoners of the Belsen Camp were liberated. He told me that since that day, that he had never been able to cry. He had left all his tears at the gates of Belsen.