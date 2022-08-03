This was declared a week ago due to the challenges of patients requiring admission to a hospital bed, which was being slowed down by a bottleneck caused by the discharge of patients.

I was advised there had been an increase in patients due to a surge in Covid in patients and staff and that there had also been extra demand on beds due to the heatwave.

The Integrated Care Board told me during the meeting that they fully expected the situation to be under control within days and that essential services would remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if someone requires urgent medical help, they should continue to come forward.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

I trust our NHS implicitly which is why I was deeply upset to see the leader of Ashfield Council attack our local health services on social media, which then led to him setting up an online petition targeting our NHS.

On Friday, I met with the regional director of Gleesons Homes to discuss the concerns Skegby residents have over the new housing development at the back of Skegby Hall.

It was a productive meeting and I was made aware that I was the first politician they had met to discuss the site, as invites to the Ashfield Independents appear to have been refused.

As an ex-councillor myself, I know how important it is to speak to developers to make sure residents’ concerns are addressed.

I challenged Gleesons over the environmental issues that had been flagged and more noticeably the state of the access roads, which are now being hammered by the lorries that are bringing in the materials to the site.

Gleesons tell me that they want to have a good relationship with residents.

Therefore, I challenged them to get their hands in their pockets and work with the county council to ensure the road damage being caused by the lorries is put right.

They said they would speak with Nottinghamshire Council and try to come to some sort of arrangement.

Actions speak louder than words and I will keep on at them, even if Ashfield Independents refuse to meet them, as residents need a strong local voice.