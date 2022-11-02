They are forced to travel in cramped, dirty conditions, often with no food and little water.

I was extremely proud to have supported the Government’s Kept Animal Welfare Bill at its last stage in May and I am pleased that the Government has carried over this Bill from the last Parliamentary session.

This shows the Government’s strong commitment to ending puppy smuggling and it delivers on our manifesto pledge to advance animal welfare.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield.

Last week, I met with the Dogs Trust to see how MPs could help with their campaign to put and end to this evil trade.

I hear stories of these smugglers setting up homes in the UK to make it look like the puppies had been born and bred in this country when the truth is they had only been here a few days, or a pregnant bitch had been brought in from overseas.

People are getting conned and man’s best friend is being taken advantage of.

I look forward to supporting the Bill at its next stages, which will help put an end to this abhorrent practice and will build on the UK’s already world-leading animal welfare standards.

Last week in the chamber, I once again raised the issue of the illegal migrants crossing the Channel and once again Labour were complaining about the substandard accommodation the migrants were being placed in.

I think you will all know my opinion on this matter: most people crossing the Channel are fit young men. These young men are economic migrants who are leaving France a safe country: they are not genuine asylum seekers.

I have yet to find anyone who will give me a straight answer when I ask why these young men are leaving France, if they are fleeing persecution.

France is a safe country, and the economic migrants should stay there. Our borders are not secure, and I will keep raising this every single week until it is sorted out.

I have said it before but politics can be a dirty game and last week a local Independents councillor reported me to the Met Police over a comment I had made about the comedian Eddie Izzard, who is hoping to become a Labour MP in Sheffield.

The Met Police quickly dismissed the ridiculous accusations that I had made transphobic comments.

This is so annoying as the Met Police have their hands full dealing with knife crime in London and the last thing they need is Ashfield’s Independent councillors making ridiculous allegations and wasting police time.

