I may be biased but I have never lived more than a few miles from King’s Mill Hospital where I was born, and I have made a promise to myself that I will always live in this area which has given me and my family so much.

Since being elected, I have managed to secure over £100 million worth of extra investment into the area through the Towns Fund, The Future High Streets Fund, extra money for King’s Mill and two new school re-builds for Ashfield School and Kirkby College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashfield has never received this sort of investment in the past, which makes me feel incredibly proud of what I have been able to bring into the area.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV.

I have said it before, I work doubly hard down there in Westminster because the job is very personal to me: I went to school here and I still live here, so when all this money comes into Ashfield I can personally see the difference it makes and I can look people in the eye, knowing full well I am delivering on my promises.

It’s been a challenging year dealing with Ashfield District Council again but I will continue to meet with the chief executive every month and, although we have had some major differences of opinions, they have listened in the past when I asked for two hours free parking and to scrap the ridiculous litter police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council leader has still to attend one of our monthly meetings, but I would hope he would try to work with me to help Ashfield become a better place, and my door is always open.

This last week, I have been putting the miles in delivering £200 each to 15 deserving families across Ashfield with Craig Gould, who has donated £3,000 out of his own pocket to help struggling families this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was born at King’s Mill, I went to school here and I still live here so when all this money comes into Ashfield I can personally see the difference it makes and I can look people in the eye knowing full well I am delivering on my promise”, writes Lee Anderson.

All the recipients were extremely grateful for the help. I listened to them share their experiences and there are some truly heart-breaking cases out there, with many of them struggling to pay their bills, heat their homes or put food on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It serves as a reminder that there will be many families this Christmas who are less fortunate than ourselves and are really feeling the pinch recently.

Everybody needs help at some point in their lives: I have experienced tough times myself. I take these experiences with me to Westminster, which keeps me grounded and in the real world of Ashfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is another fantastic gesture from Craig, who is a successful businessman. Like me, he is Ashfield born and bred and came up the hard way.