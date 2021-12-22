Lee Anderson column: I must admit that voting against Government was something I did with heavy heart

There were several factors to consider. Firstly, the health and wellbeing of my constituents, who are always at the heart of every decision I make.

You voted me in so it’s only right I put you first and the overwhelming feeling I have from the emails I have received, as well as the feedback when out and about, is that, yes, people are concerned about the virus, but they want to get back to normal and should be trusted to be sensible.

Of course, not everyone is sensible and not everyone believes in the virus or the vaccination, but those are generally the people who will not obey rules anyway.

Lee Anderson MP

Then, as an MP, you must consider your fellow MPs and the leadership. We are a team and are working together for the greater good of country.

It was not a great feeling seeing my friends and colleagues walking through a different lobby.

I have always been a team player but I felt I had to walk the other way. I did this with a very heavy heart and unless you have been in that situation it is very hard to describe, it makes you feel miserable to be honest.

I am well positioned to gauge the feeling of residents and businesses and I will often be seen out and about, where I always chat to people about local and national issues, which made my mind up as to which way I was voting.

Small businesses and local independent traders have really struggled over the past 18 months and I wanted to see them thrive and be able to make a good li ving, especially in the run-up to Christmas.

I felt these new restrictions could have led to future restrictions, which would affect the livelihoods of thousands of people throughout Ashfield and Eastwood. I do not want to see schools, colleges, pubs, gyms, shops etc... closed again!