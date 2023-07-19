​Of course, I offered them a guided tour of Parliament and they came to see me later for a look around.

I also had another constituent, Bill from Huthwaite, who came to see me later in the week. I always enjoy showing constituents the place that I am lucky enough to work in.

On Monday, I attended an Age UK event in Parliament to discuss the needs of our elderly.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV.

Age UK does fantastic work in supporting the older generation and ensuring that they get the representation they deserve.

Many of our elderly have worked hard all their lives and should therefore feel happy in their retirement.

I think it is certainly true that we can all do a bit more by knocking on a door and asking ‘are you okay?’.

I would encourage everyone to have a bit of community spirit and check in with their neighbours and the elderly people they know.

I am delighted that LINK have decided to open a new banking hub in Kirkby. This is great news for the area and has happened because the community have been listened to.

It is vital that people have access to cash and face-to-face services. We may live in a digital age where more and more services are delivered online, but it is important to remember that there are many people within society who depend on traditional banking methods.

This hub will include a counter service operated by Post Office employees, as well as private spaces for customers to speak to community bankers.

I would like people to know that it is Tommy Goddard’s funeral on August 1, so constituents are able to come and say their goodbyes.

It will be held at 9.15am at Mansfield Crematorium.

I know that Tommy was a much-loved member of the community and his passing is a great loss to us all.

The money raised from the Gofundme page is going to King’s Mill Hospital, who have helped to arrange everything with Dickie Goddard.

Well done to Jossie May for collecting her ‘all values’ award from her school trust last week.

She stood up in front of 4,000 people to do so and I know her parents were beyond proud of her.

Jossie is a wonderful little girl who has Down syndrome and has therefore faced many challenges in her life so far, but has always done so with a smile. She is a great example of the very best in our community.

I do hope plenty of people managed to attend the family day out of rugby and games on Saturday in Larwood Park, Kirkby. I dropped by myself to see the great opportunity it was for families to get together and meet one another.

I do hope all those that went had a fun experience.