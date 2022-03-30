It is important to remember that there is no such thing as ‘Government money’. It is taxpayers’ money, as simple as that.

The Treasury collects taxes and then decides how to distribute the cash.

During the pandemic there also had to be increased borrowing to pay for furlough, business support grants, PPE etc… and a valid point made by businesses was that furlough saved every single one of them from closing, saving thousands of jobs in the Ashfield area.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

But this came at a cost of over £400 billion and the interest alone on debt repayments now stands at £83bn a year, a few billion short of what we spend on education every year in this country.

With fuel duty, 5p was cut off and while I welcome this step, I would have liked it to have been much more – but then where would Treasury get the lost income from to pay off the debt?

Yes, the Treasury is getting more income through fuel taxes but it will in fact get less tax revenue overall because people are not spending as much on consumer goods which is usually 20 per cent.

I would have gone further on the green levy on domestic energy. It needs scrapping to reduce home energy bills immediately.

Throw in a bit of fracking as a short to medium term solution as well as increased gas production in the North Sea then we should start being less dependent on foreign supplies which in turn will bring our prices down.

On the subject of cutting national insurance, a £6bn tax cut for 30 million working people across the UK from July, worth over £330 a year, means thousands of Ashfield residents will pay less tax, even after the new NHS and social care levy.

Cutting the basic rate of income tax to 19p from 2024 is the cut for 16 years, a £5bn tax cut for over 30 million workers, savers and pensioners including most Ashfield residents.

Doubling household support fund to £1bn for councils aims to support the most vulnerable with the cost of food, utility bills and clothing.

Hope this explains how I feel. I am on your side and will continue to make my voice heard in Parliament. Getting the Chancellor to Ashfield to face the music is a good start.