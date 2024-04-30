Lee Anderson column: ​Healthier eating will benefit us all in leading happier and longer lives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​This country has been a gift to the world in so many ways, with the Industrial Revolution, art, music, sports all being things that we have shown great talent for.

I raised the issue of diabetes and obesity during health questions in the chamber, where I spoke about the need to encourage healthy eating and the direct impact that poor lifestyles can have in encouraging type 2 diabetes.

Healthier eating will benefit us all in leading happier and longer lives, but it will also reduce the pressure on our already overstretched NHS.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson

I released a survey for my constituents last Wednesday about the issue of assisted dying, ahead of a debate on the topic in Parliament this week.

The debate around assisted dying has always been a very heated and intense for understandable reasons. I know many people feel strongly about the issue and are emotionally driven in their views, often as a result of experiences they have had with their own loved ones.

If you would like to share your views, my survey is still available to complete at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S8TCXRW. I’d like to hear from you, regardless if you are for or against assisted dying.

I was astounded to see in the Daily Mail that Terry and June, the 1970s series about a middle-aged, middle class suburban couple living in Purley, could now be deemed offensive.

Quite frankly, if you are going to be offended by watching Terry and June then it is yet another reminder of why I want my country back.

I understand that some people are feeling the pinch due to the cost of living and therefore deserve a good day out with their families.

Because of this, I am going to pay for 50 people to go to the Millfest at Mansfield Hosiery Mills Sports and Social Club this Sunday, in Ashfield. If you are interested, then please do email me at [email protected]. Please do note that I will be giving max 4 tickets per person.

On Saturday, I hosted another community surgery for constituents to attend, but this time in Jacksdale. Around 100 local residents turned up to share their views with me.