Lee Anderson column: Group is having such a positive impact on men’s mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I was joined by Steve and Rory in their new office in Kirkby. Enlighten the Shadows is a male support group, that have been doing amazing work saving lives each week.

I’ve been helping to raise money for this charity because I’ve seen the significant impact that they have had on men’s mental health, encouraging men to talk about their troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are struggling and need people to reach out to, then don’t hesitate to contact Enlighten the Shadows, their contact details can be found via https://www.enlightentheshadows.org/

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

The group is also looking for volunteers, so if you have a few hours a week to spare, I know they would hugely appreciate it.

As many will know, Ashfield District Council is in a significant amount of debt due to the poor management of the Ashfield Independents and they are now trying to drag Nottinghamshire County Council the same way.

The Ashfield Independents have tried to suggest road repairs should be funded by selling of ‘unused’ land, despite the fact that the site that they have in mind is actually a proposed area for thousands of new jobs, homes and transport infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d like to congratulate Rhea Keehn on being selected as Labour’s candidate for Ashfield.

​”If you are struggling and need people to reach out to, then don’t hesitate to contact Enlighten the Shadows”, says Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

However, it seems her campaign has already got off to a disappointing start and I feel it is only right that I set the record straight.

Since being elected in 2019, I have secured around £200 million for Ashfield, including two new school rebuilds.

This is record investment for our area. I have helped to raise nearly £100,000 for charity and local good causes, including thousands for our local men’s mental health group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I should note that I have also given away my pay rises each year to local good causes. Over 10,000 constituents have been assisted in their enquiries by myself and my office.

Over the weekend, I called into the Nags Head in Sutton to see Danielle and Stuart, who are making a real go of the pub.

Sales were up and lots of the big TVs were on so punters could watch the sports – it was a great crowd. Pints at this pub start at £2 which means that the more you drink the more you save.