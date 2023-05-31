Lee Anderson column: Great to see that this latest investment will help people across Ashfield

Queen’s Medical Centre and City Hospital will also be receiving the second largest investment package in the UK, to rebuild and refurbish them and to create a better health service for Ashfield residents.

At QMC, a new maternity unit, surgical hub, car park and three new operating theatres will be built. A helipad will also be introduced.

Rebuild and refurbishment works are also due at the City Hospital, where all planned operations will take place, and all of A&E will be done from the QMC.

Lee Anderson MP

Both QMC and City Hospitals have been very good to me and my family, so I am incredibly grateful to them and glad to see that they will be receiving proper investment.

It came as a big shock last week to see that the Ashfield Independents have reinstated Councillor Hollis to the position of deputy leader of Ashfield District Council following his two convictions.

I believe in second chances, but Councillor Hollis has been found guilty of these offences and, out of the 32 councillors the Ashfield Independents have, you would think they could choose one without a criminal record to hold such a position.

Dawn Justice has been spending the past few weeks settling into her new role as councillor for Underwood, a seat she took from the Ashfield Independents.

'‘S​ince 2019, I have secured a significant amount of funding for Ashfield, including two new school rebuilds, over £70 million from the Future High Streets and Towns Fund’, says Lee Anderson MP.

Dawn is an honest, hardworking lady so please don’t hesitate to get in touch with her if you have any issues you need help with.

I spent Bank Holiday Monday visiting my old friend and Huthwaite resident David Parsons, who is in Hazelgrove Care Home.

I have known David for nearly 50 years, and he was a well-respected member of our community but sadly his failing health has meant he needs to be in a care setting.

The staff at the home are brilliant and deliver the best possible care.

It is very clear that David is a firm favourite and still a keen gardener.

It is reassuring to see that David is getting the support he needs and that he is living in a safe and loving environment.

Last week, I visited the USA with the Home Affairs Select Committee to spend time with police in Dallas and New York to see how they work compared to our police.

An interesting trip but after I have been very critical of our Met Police, I can honestly say that our police are in a much better place than our friends in the USA.